Get Epic Star Wars Feels With Full Symphonic Force

BANGKOK — The rousing chorus as sith apprentice Darth Maul and jedis Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi duel. The powerful dirge that welcomes Emperor Palpatine to the second Death Star. Those poignant notes that accompany Han Solo leaving Leia’s side to pay his debt to Jabba the Hutt.

Relive those epic space opera moments at a concert hall not so far away next month when, for the first time in Southeast Asia, all nine “Star Wars” movies come to life in an orchestral blast of symphonic sound.

For 90 minutes, conductor and sci-fi author Somtow Sucharitkul will lead the Siam Sinfonietta to perform John Williams scores from the Star Wars universe, from the main theme to fan favorites such as “The Imperial March,” “Duel of the Fates” and “Luke and Leia.”

Alan Dean Foster, ghostwriter of the original “Star Wars” novelization and the official “The Force Awakens” novel, will make a special appearance at the event, as well Stormtroopers from the 501st Thailand cosplay club.

After the show, Foster will be available to sign copies of Star Wars books.

All concert revenue will help the Siam Sinfonietta pay for its April trip to New York City’s Carnegie Hall to perform in a concert celebrating the 200th anniversary of Thai-American relations.

Tickets are 1,000 baht, 2,000 baht and 3,000 baht, based on seating. They are now on sale at ThaiTicketMajor.

The Ultimate Star Wars Symphony Concert runs 8pm to 10pm on March 15 at the Thailand Cultural Centre. The performing arts venue can be reached from MRT Thailand Cultural Centre.

Somtow, composer and founder of Siam Sinfonietta, is no stranger to science fiction. He sold a sci-fi story to Isaac Asimov’s Science Fiction Magazine in 1978 and won a John W. Campbell Award for best new writer in 1981 at the Hugo Awards ceremony.