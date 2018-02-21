Rabbit Hole, Teens, Smalls, Bamboo Vie For ‘Bar of the Year’

BANGKOK — Familiar names and new faces were among the finalists revealed Wednesday as five days of festivities get underway for The Bar Awards, which will soak the capital city with alcohol through the weekend.
Nominees in 12 categories – from bartender of the year to best new bar – were narrowed down from 10 to four finalists, with the winners to be announced Sunday night at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit.
There are not many surprises found in the list of finalists, though the inclusion of the short-lived Locker Room – which closed in December and is slated to return this year– is an interesting development.
The fun starts tonight at Rabbit Hole. Find all the sloshy details online.
Here are the final four contenders in each category:
Bartender of the Year: Buntanes “Pop” Direkrittikul, Niks Anuman Rajadhon, Supawit Muttarattana and Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan
Bar of the Year: Rabbit Hole, Smalls, Teens of Thailand and The Bamboo Bar
The Rising Star: Jane Kaew-Yod, Krit Pragobdee, Noppasate Hirunwathit and Patchara Hitchman
Best Restaurant Bar: Bunker Sathorn, Eat Me Restaurant, Tep Bar, Zuma Bangkok
Best Beer Bar: Hair of the Dog, Let the Boy Die, Mikkeller Bangkok, Taproom
Best Wine Bar: L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon – Bangkok, La Casa Nostra, Quince – Eatery & Bar and Riedel Wine Bar & Cellar
Best Hotel Bar: Penthouse Bar & Grill, Scarlett Bangkok, The Bamboo Bar and The House on Sathorn
Best Bangkok Institution: Eat Me Restaurant, Saxophone Pub and Restaurant, The Bamboo Bar and WTF Gallery and Cafe
Best Hospitality Ambassador: Attapon De-silva, David Jacobson, Niks Anuman Rajadhon and Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan
Best Hospitality Team: Backstage Cocktail Bar, Eat Me Restaurant, The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok and Vesper
Most Creative Cocktail Bar: Eat Me Restaurant, J.Boroski – Bangkok, Ku Ku bar Bangkok and Vesper
Best New Bar: #FindtheLockerRoom, Asia Today, Thaipioka and Tropic City
