Rabbit Hole, Teens, Smalls, Bamboo Vie For ‘Bar of the Year’

BANGKOK — Familiar names and new faces were among the finalists revealed Wednesday as five days of festivities get underway for The Bar Awards, which will soak the capital city with alcohol through the weekend.

Nominees in 12 categories – from bartender of the year to best new bar – were narrowed down from 10 to four finalists, with the winners to be announced Sunday night at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit.

There are not many surprises found in the list of finalists, though the inclusion of the short-lived Locker Room – which closed in December and is slated to return this year– is an interesting development.

Read: Raise a Glass to the Best Booze at ‘Bar Awards’ Events

The fun starts tonight at Rabbit Hole. Find all the sloshy details online.

Here are the final four contenders in each category:

Bartender of the Year: Buntanes “Pop” Direkrittikul, Niks Anuman Rajadhon, Supawit Muttarattana and Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan

Bar of the Year: Rabbit Hole, Smalls, Teens of Thailand and The Bamboo Bar

The Rising Star: Jane Kaew-Yod, Krit Pragobdee, Noppasate Hirunwathit and Patchara Hitchman

Best Restaurant Bar: Bunker Sathorn, Eat Me Restaurant, Tep Bar, Zuma Bangkok

Best Beer Bar: Hair of the Dog, Let the Boy Die, Mikkeller Bangkok, Taproom

Best Wine Bar: L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon – Bangkok, La Casa Nostra, Quince – Eatery & Bar and Riedel Wine Bar & Cellar

Best Hotel Bar: Penthouse Bar & Grill, Scarlett Bangkok, The Bamboo Bar and The House on Sathorn

Best Bangkok Institution: Eat Me Restaurant, Saxophone Pub and Restaurant, The Bamboo Bar and WTF Gallery and Cafe

Best Hospitality Ambassador: Attapon De-silva, David Jacobson, Niks Anuman Rajadhon and Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan

Best Hospitality Team: Backstage Cocktail Bar, Eat Me Restaurant, The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok and Vesper

Most Creative Cocktail Bar: Eat Me Restaurant, J.Boroski – Bangkok, Ku Ku bar Bangkok and Vesper

Best New Bar: #FindtheLockerRoom, Asia Today, Thaipioka and Tropic City

Related stories:

Raise a Glass to the Best Booze at ‘Bar Awards’ Events