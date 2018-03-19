Follow Your Ink-stincts at Thai Tattoo Weekend Expo

BANGKOK — The country’s biggest tattoo expo will return this weekend as fans gather at a convention hall to get inked.

For the second year running, the Thailand Tattoo Expo will host more than 140 professional artist traveling from the world over to exhibit their work and show their design skills.

There will be more than 150 booths selling inking supplies and merchandise as guest artists conduct workshops and answer questions at a Q&A session. A tattoo contest will be held and judged under various categories.

There will be an after party on the final day, starting with a performance by rock band Overdose, followed by local DJs Maxky and Katoy.

The event will run 10am to 10pm from Friday to Sunday at the BCC Hall on the fifth floor of CentralPlaza Lardprao. Get there by cab or motorbike taxi from MRT Phahon Yothin. Entry is free.