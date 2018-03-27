Wild ‘Art.mosphere’ of Fashion, Music to Fill Rooftop

BANGKOK — Get intimate and a little freaky next month with body art, fashion and music.

Two expat makeup artists, a designer, a squad of models and several DJs promise a night of sultry entertainment at Art.mosphere, an exhibition of body art, fashion and contemporary performance.

Interactive theatrical performance “Queens of Bedlam” will be staged by makeup artists Krys Tyna and Olga Volodina, who two years ago collaborated on makeup and photography exhibition Metamorphosis. Black Butterfly.

The Meatmorphosis. Black Butterfly/Stop Motion project, 2016

The “Pantheon” body art exhibition will feature models Esra Arslan, Beam Pareya-v, Damian Black, Alexia de Lestrange, Suphatida Srisopon and Joyrulez Kanokwan Mongkonlapit.

The night will also see a fashion show by designer Miki Dolby titled “Depressed Rich Kids.”

Afterward, lingerie models will some deliver catwalk sass for “My Intimates Boutique.”

The musical headliner will be DJ Ray Mang. Mang has produced official remixes for artists such as Gorillaz, Bloc Party, Freddie Mercury and Bryan Ferry. He will be supported by Rocco Universal, Alex Imix and NK Chan.

Tickets are 400 baht and include one drink. Table reservations can also be made. Find all the details on the event page.

The event starts at 5pm on April 7 at the Mojjo Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Soi Sukhumvit 24, a short walk from BTS Phrom Phong.