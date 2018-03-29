Now Running: New Gallery Crops Up Along Rama III

BANGKOK — The riverside area along Rama III in south Bangkok is welcoming the debut exhibition of a new gallery in a part of town not known for cultural venues.

Chin’s Gallery has opened with its inaugural exhibition Running, featuring abstract works heavy on wavy lines and color inspired by nature by Brooklyn artist Sam Friedman. The two dozen pieces include 10 mixed-media works on traditional paper and 14 acrylic paintings on canvas.

Running runs through May 6. Admission is free.

Chin’s Gallery, which opened Saturday, was founded by Ornsiree Chinkomtornwong.

“As more and more Thais become interested in this form of art, we think it’s a great opportunity for local art appreciators to be able to experience contemporary arts from other countries without having to travel abroad,” Ornsiree said in a message.

Chin’s Gallery is house No. 58 inside the Arden Rama 3 residential community on Yannawa Road. Its nearest public transportation is BRT Wat Darn. It’s open 11am until 7pm, Wednesdays through Sundays.