Relive the Ol’ Days At King Rama X Songkran Fest

BANGKOK — Revel like in the old days when a retro Thai New Year festival is held in the capital later this month.

Organized under orders of King Rama X, the fair will feature cultural shows, traditional sports, historical exhibitions, food markets and souvenir shops, according to a Friday palace statement.

The venue will be the same in which a nostalgic “winter fair” was held under the initiative of King Vajiralongkorn last month.

Those wishing to enter the Songkran fair are encouraged to dress in traditional costumes or Songkran flower shirts. Shorts, tank tops and water guns are forbidden.

The fair will run 2pm to 9pm from April 6 through April 8 at the Royal Plaza. Entry is free.