Bangkok Bartenders Forage Forest to Serve Sunday Cocktails

BANGKOK — During the Songkran holiday, three bartenders joined an 800-kilometer journey north to Chiang Rai to find new ingredients for their special drinks.

A cocktail bar focusing on local ingredients is going a step further with the first edition of Into the Wild, for which three bartenders from three Bangkok bars will create concoctions from forest foods they found in the northern province.

The three are Kitibordee​ Chortubtim from Backstage bar, Krit Pragobdee from Tropic City and Kiattikoon Auengkum from Asia Today.

Asia Today opened in 2017 by Teens of Thailand founder Niks Anuman-Rajadhon, who aims his recent bar to use locally-sourced ingredients resulting from his team’s journey in several provinces throughout the country. The bar now offers cocktails made with Lampang garlic, Khao Yai honey and bai hoo sua (tiger ear leaf) herb from the north.

“Why would we go to a supermarket to buy blackcurrants shipped from America?” Niks said. “We have so many quality ingredients here in Thailand.”

Tickets for four different cocktails are 1,500 baht. Advance bookings are recommend.

The event will take place at 3pm on Sunday at Asia Today. The cocktail bar on Soi Nana in Charoen Krung area and is reachable from MRT Hua Lamphong.