Check Out Erudite Furniture and More at Bangkok Design Week

BANGKOK — Champions of better living through cool design are showing their creations at a grand showcase of Bangkok’s creative thinkers.

Bangkok Design Week is back for a second year to showcase urban design meant to benefit human quality of life as much as the city’s economy.

Highlights of the nine-day festival include design projects aiming to improve public space and walkability, plastic waste reduction and street furniture made of local waste or commodities reflecting the neighborhood’s unique identity.

The event is hosted by the Thailand Creative and Design Center, or TCDC, in the historic Grand Postal Building along Charoen Krung Road near the river. It runs today through Feb. 3.

Visitors can reach the events by Chao Phraya express boats or free shuttle service from BTS Saphan Taksin exit 1 to TCDC from 11am to 10pm, and from MRT Hua Lamphong exit 1 to Talad Noi from 11am to 9pm.

Find more information at the official website. TCDC can be reached by taxi from BTS Saphan Taksin or a short walk from Pier Wat Muang Kae on the Chao Phraya River.