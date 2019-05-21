Return to the Roaring ‘20s at Scala’s Silent Film Fest

BANGKOK — Put on that cloche hat and have a night at the silver screens – the Silent Film Festival is in town.

Five silent films set to live music will be screening Friday through Sunday at Scala Theater in downtown Siam. From Harold Lloyd’s slapstick comedy to an epic romance set in Mughal India, there’s something for everyone.

Tickets can be booked in advance in person at Scala Theater or bought at the door for standard seating prices of 120 baht, 140 baht and 160 baht. All screenings will have Thai and English subtitles.

The festival’s opening night begins with a 7:30pm screening of “Fight for the Matterhorn”, a 1928 German film about two climbing parties racing to the top of the Alps.

Saturday at 6:30 will see “7th Heaven”, a 1927 Hollywood film that tells the story of World War I tearing apart the romance between a Parisian sewer worker and a prostitute. On the same night at 8:30pm, the 1915 Italian film “Filibus” will follow the adventures of Valeria Creti, a daring sky pirate and baroness who rules the skies with her heists.

On Sunday, choose to swoon or guffaw. At 6:15pm is “Shiraz: A Romance of India”, a 1928 joint production between the UK, Germany and India that intertwines the love story of Shah Jahan and his queen with the building of the Taj Mahal. At 8:30pm is silent comedy legend Harold Lloyd’s last film, “Speedy”, full of New York City movie tropes.

“Fight for the Matterhorn” will be accompanied by Korphai Band, a Thai band that uses both Thai and Western instruments. Pianist Donald Sosin and singer Joanna Seaton will play live to the four other films.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related stories:

Silent Film Festival to Close Lido Theater’s Long Run