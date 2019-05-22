Teacher’s Charity Photo Exhibition Captures Kindness Around the World

BANGKOK — A science teacher’s photo exhibition will show at an Asok restaurant in June, with proceeds to go towards an education charity.

“Humans Around the World” presents portraits taken by David Simon, 40, a science teacher at Garden International School, during his personal travels.

Purchased prints will go towards paying for frames and donations to the education and Phalang Jai programs at the Creative Life Foundation, an NGO that provides scholarships to children along the Thai-Burma border.

“I’m getting nothing from this,” the Hungarian teacher said by phone, while in a van full of his students. “I chose to support education because I’m a teacher and I’m passionate about it.”

The photos were taken all around the world, from Brazil, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand to the US.

“I want to show that contrary to popular belief, people wherever you go are friendly, helpful and curious,” Simon said. “In Europe and the US right now, many people are afraid of Muslims, immigrants, Asians. There’s a lot of fear and hatred, but that’s the opposite of what I have experienced. I think my photos show that.”

“Humans Around the World” will display at Cajutan restaurant from June 8 to 30. Refreshments will be served at the launch party at 3pm on June 8. Cajutan is located in Sukhumvit Soi 18, a 10 minute walk or a motorcycle ride from BTS Asok and MRT Sukhumvit.