Thai-Cambodian Friendship, Fake Snow Lighten Up 2019 Loy Krathong

BANGKOK — Biodegradable krathongs of lottery tickets, Loy Krathong among ice and snow in a zoo, and even floating krathongs at the Thai-Cambodian border crossing show that this year’s floating lantern holiday comes in many forms around the kingdom.

Loy Krathong revelers across the country are opting for biodegradable krathongs to pay gratitude to not just to water spirits, but while keeping Mother Nature in mind.

Vendors countrywide told press that krathongs made of natural materials like banana stalks and coconut shells are the best-selling this year.

Tradition meets creativity as a vendor in Surin offers edible krathongs made of ice cream cones, while another vendor in Trat sells krathongs made of discarded lottery tickets for festival-goers to float their misfortune away.

Festivities are planned for this evening, but some provinces have already kicked off their local variations. Up north in Chiang Mai, the city’s night sky was studded with thousands of sky lanterns as the three-night Yi Peng festival began yesterday. A total of 150 flights at Chiang Mai Airport were either canceled or rescheduled to avoid coming in contact with these lanterns.

Chiang Mai Zoo’s are also having snowy Loy Krathongs in their snow dome area as well as underwater Loy Krathongs with the fish at the aquarium.

Thais and Cambodians are set to participate in Loy Krathong together at an event planned at the border province of Trat tonight, a proof that the festival doesn’t have a boundary.

But for officials at Sa Kaeo customs, it was duties as usual when they intercepted counterfeit goods and cigarettes worth 200,000 baht Monday.

In Ayutthaya, seven elephants also floated their krathongs on Lopburi River on Friday.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will personally float his krathong with locals in Kanchanaburi today.

In Bangkok, up to 30 public parks and other venues will be opened to revellers tonight.