Find Free Fun for Kids on Children’s Day

BANGKOK — A number of venues and transportation services will go free Saturday for Children’s Day.

Children under 140 centimeters in height will get free rides on all BTS Skytrain and Airport Rail Link trains 6am to midnight.

Access to the MRT’s Blue and Purple lines will be free for children under 14 and shorter than 140 centimeters. They can show ID at the ticket booths to get a coupon.

From Friday through Sunday, buses operated under The Transport company will offer free rides to children under 15.

On Saturday and Sunday, access to Dinosaur Planet will be free for children under 90 centimeters in height. It is located at EmSphere between Soi Sukhumvit 22 and Benjasiri Park. To reach the venue, head to BTS Phrom Phong and walk toward Benjasiri Park.

Thailand Knowledge Park on the eighth floor of CentralWorld will host TK Kid Ranger this weekend from 10am to 5pm. Again, being under 140 centimeters tall means free entry.

Dusit Zoo will be free Saturday for people of all ages. The nation’s first zoo is located on Ratchawithi Road and it can be reached by taxi from BTS Victory Monument.