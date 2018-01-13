Bangkok to Go ‘Neck Deep’ in Welsh Angst

BANGKOK — With a fiery mix of emo and pop, a Welsh pop-punk act is coming to play Bangkok for the first time.

Best known for “December,” “A Part of Me” and “Gold Steps,” Neck Deep is coming to town in March on its The Peace and the Panic Tour to promote their new album of the same name, organizer Zeus Entertainment announced Friday.

The quintet’s upcoming concert will take place on March 14 at Oxa Pub and Restaurant in the Huai Khwang area. Tickets cost 1,200 and 2,000 baht.

Neck Deep, formed in 2012, consists of Ben Barlow, Fil Thorpe-Evans, Dani Washington, Matt West and Sam Bowden. The band rose to fame after posting a song online and has been described to share styles with Blink-182, Sum 41 and Green Day.