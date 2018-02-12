RuPaul’s Drag Duo to Hit Bangkok Runway in March

BANGKOK — Two of the the top three finalists of a popular drag queen competition, Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls will perform for the first time in Bangkok.

Drag glamazons and BFFs Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls, runner-ups of the eighth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will light up a Bangkok runway in March with fashion, lip-sync and comedy.

Kim Chi is Korean-American drag artist Sang-Yong Shin’s stage name. She competed alongside Naomi Smalls, or Davis Heppenstall, but lost the drag crown to Bob the Drag Queen.

The show, organized by LA Comedy Live, starts 8pm on March 8 at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha. The theatre is located on the seventh floor of Siam Square One. It can be reached via BTS Siam.

The event is limited to audiences above 18. Tickets start at 1,500 baht, excluding a small booking fee. They can be bought online.