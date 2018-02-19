Revel in the Sci-Fi Dystopia at ‘Dropzone’ Music Fest

BANGKOK — Gamers, techies and dance lovers will get an end-of-the-world party when a two-day festival comes to the capital next month.

Billing itself as the country’s first immersive music festival, Dropzone – named presumably for what the bass does and because it sounds cool – will debut in March with two days of EDM, trance, trap and techno acts combined with stunning visuals and state-of-art technology.

Big dance events have evolved from dress codes to themes to full narratives, and Dropzone is no exception. The party is set a post-apocalyptic setting after a war between humans and otherworldly creatures. Attractions at the event include a 360-degree dome, virtual reality painting studio, interactive photo booth and role-playing laser game.

The three stages – Core, Station and The Armory – will see a huge lineup of more than 40 DJs from around the world. They include Sven Vath, Dash Berlin, Kaskade, Paun Dan Dyk, Atmozfears, Breathe Carolina and many more. Local talents including Coran, Dan Buri, Mendy Indigo and Soi Dogs will also perform.

Attendees must be over 20. The event, cooperated between the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thai AirAsia, invests over 100 million baht and expects over 20,000 participants.

The festival will run March 2 and 3 at the Wonder World Extreme Park near the Fashion Island shopping mall in the Ramintra area.

Check out the full schedule here. Tickets are available online for 1,900 baht (one day, limited access) and 3,500 baht (two days). A one-day “gold” pass, which includes accesses to more zones, is 2,950 baht.