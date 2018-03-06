Zedd to ‘Break Free’ in Bangkok for Club Tour

BANGKOK — Russo-German electronic dance music producer DJ Zedd will be coming to the city’s nightlife district RCA next month.

As a part of his Asia Club Tour, Zedd will be performing on April 5 at Onyx Bangkok located in the city’s nightclub district of RCA, the artist announced Tuesday morning.

Tickets are 900 baht and available online. Attendees must be over 20.

The 28-year-old talent is best known for producing “Star” with Alessia Cara, “Clarity” featuring Foxes and “Break Free” in which he collaborates with Ariana Grande.

Born Anton Zaslavski, Zedd began his solo career in 2010. He currently produces and performs diverse genres from electro house and progressive house to dubstep and classical music.

