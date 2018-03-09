Rock Supergroup ‘Mr. Big’ Will Return to Bangkok 9 Years On

BANGKOK — An iconic ‘90s American band will visit Bangkok for a night of hard rock and harmonies later this year.

Eric Martin will lead his “Mr. Big” crew to play hit songs such as “To Be With You,” “Wild World” and “Just Take My Heart” in Bangkok, the band announced Friday morning.

The concert will take place at 7pm on June 12 at Muang Thai GMM Live House music venue on the eighth floor of CentralWorld. More details will be revealed at a later date.

The group last performed in Thailand in 2009.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1988, Mr. Big currently consists of Martin, Paul Gilbert, Billy Sheehan and Matt Starr. Former drummer Pat Torpey died Parkinson’s complications last month.