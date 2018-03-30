Bamm! These 5 Indie Artists Are Coming to Bangkok

BANGKOK — The indie music scene in Bangkok is raging. Adding some bam to that boom, a new festival’s partial lineup of international acts was revealed Friday.

Three Texans called Khruangbin with a yen for playing ‘60s Thai funk, a Londoner-by-way-of-Portland producer calling himself Yung Bae and a young soulful Brit named Cosmo Pyke will be among five international performances in the Bamm festival series starting next month.

They’ll also be joined by an American folk singer-songwriter called Iron & Wine and Parisian multi-instrumentalist FKJ.

The shows take place over six dates in April and May at several venues around Bangkok: Helix Garden EmQuartier and Moonstar Studio and Noma Bkk, a new indie bar in the RCA area.

The schedule and tickets are available online at different rates. Catch all five concerts for 2,990 baht.

BAMM, or Bangkok Art and Music Month, is a new music festival series in Bangkok.