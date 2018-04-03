‘Boyce Avenue’ to Cover Bangkok in Song in June

BANGKOK — Three Florida brothers best known for their cover collabs of popular songs will perform in Bangkok for the first time.

Boy band-slash-YouTube sensation Boyce Avenue will be landing in Bangkok to bring their own versions of acoustic, pop and rock hits to the stage, promoter Miracle Management announced at Tuesday noon.

Popular local acoustic band Room 39 will open the stage.

The concert will take place on June 5 at BCC Hall on the fifth floor of CentralPlaza Ladprao. Tickets are 1,800 baht, 2,300 baht and 2,800 baht. They will go on sale via ThaiTicketMajor on April 7.

Boyce Avenue consists of brothers Alejandro, Fabian and Daniel Manzano. The trio rose to fame in 2007 when they posted videos of their music and covers of popular songs on YouTube. They have collaborated with several artists to cover popular songs such as The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” and Passenger’s “Let Her Go.”