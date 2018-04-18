‘Extreme’ ‘90s Rock to Drop ‘More Than Words’ in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Best known for their evergreen ballad “More Than Words,” popular jam “Play With Me” and fast, squealing guitarwork, American rock band Extreme is coming to Bangkok in June.

Now in their 50s, Gary Cherone, Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger and Kevin Figueiredo will slip the frets from “funky metal” and post-grunge to classic and alternative rock at a Bangkok music venue in June, ICM Live announced Wednesday morning.

Extreme’s concert will take place at 8pm on June 13 at Muang Thai GMM Live House on the eighth floor of the CentralWorld shopping mall. Tickets are 2,000 baht and 3,000 baht. More ticketing details will be announced online at a later date.

The band was formed in mid-’80s with a sound influenced by Van Halen, Queen, Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin.