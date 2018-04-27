See Suave Singer Devendra Banhart Soothe Bangkok Auditorium

BANGKOK — For the first time, indie music promoter Have You Heard? will host an auditorium show, featuring a bearded singer-songwriter at the forefront of the freak-folk movement.

Venezuelan-American Devendra Banhart, sometimes dubbed as a pioneer of the freak-folk movement, will take an auditorium stage with his soothing voice and beautiful fingerpicking style to sing “Baby” and Spanish-language songs “Mi Negrita” and “Santa Maria de Feira.”

Only 350 tickets will be sold. Each one will cost 1,500 baht. They will be available online from 10am May 1.

The event will take place from 7:30pm until 10pm on June 16 at Dr. Thaworn Phornprapha Auditorium. The concert hall is located on the fifth floor of Siam Motors Building inside the National Stadium campus and can be reached from BTS National Stadium.

Banhart sot to international fame through his 2002 debut album. He has collaborated with famed singer-songwriter Beck, English folk chanteuse Vashti Bunyan and Anohni, lead singer of the band Antony and the Johnsons.