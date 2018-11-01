Black Pink Announces Tour, Bangkok Dates

BANGKOK — Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo are gonna hit Bangkok with that ddu-du ddu-du right after the New Year.

K-pop sensation Black Pink will come to Thailand to perform two dates in January at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

The concert is part of the band’s 2019 In Your Area World Tour, which was announced at noon Thursday in an online post that in less than three hours was already shared more than 78,000 times.

#BlackPink2019WorldTour also rushed to the top of the trending Twitter hashtags.

Black Pink is a girl group signed to YG Entertainment that debuted in 2016 to great popularity in Thailand. Member Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, 21, is Thai. Their hits include summer banger hits “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Playing With Fire,” “Whistle” and a collab with English singer Dua Lipa on “Kiss and Make Up.”

It’s a band with crossover appeal.

In July, Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra, the 38-year-old son of fugitive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, publicly declared himself a Blink. In the same month, a video dubbing junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha into “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” became a viral hit.

Ticket details for the Jan. 12 and 13 shows have yet to be announced, but hurry, because Blinks, as Black Pink fans are known, are sure to snatch them up quickly.



