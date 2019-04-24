Shawn Mendes to ‘Treat Bangkok Better’ in October

BANGKOK — Chiseled Canadian pop royalty Shawn Mendes will be returning this October for his second concert in Bangkok.

The first stop in Asia of “Shawn Mendes: The Tour” will be on October 1 at Impact Arena, entertainment company BEC-Tero announced Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tickets start at 2,000 baht. Die-hard fans can snag early tickets from 10am Thursday through the singer’s official presale website, while tickets for the general public can be bought starting 10am Saturday on Thai Ticket Major.

Mendes, 20, shot to fame at 14 after posing videos of himself singing on YouTube and Vine. After his studio debut “Handwritten” (2015), he went on to release “Illuminate” (2016) and most recently “Shawn Mendes” in 2018. Mendes is the first artist to have had four Billboard No.1 pop singles before the age of 20, and has been twice nominated for a Grammy award.

Related stories:

Canadian Heartthrob Shawn Mendes to Put Bangkok in ‘Stitches’