Highest Grossing Filipino Film of All Time To Romance Thai Theaters

BANGKOK — Blush to an intimate version of ASEAN’s people-to-people relations by watching attractive Filipinos fall in love onscreen, starting next Thursday.

“Hello, Love, Goodbye” (2019), the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, will screen at four Major Cineplex branches from Nov. 7.

Joy (Kathryn Bernardo) is struggling as migrant domestic worker in Hong Kong, working long hours and risking deportation. Ethan (Alden Richards) is a bartender who’s on the track to get permanent residence. How will their love ever work out?

The film, directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, grossed USD17.1 million worldwide and was nominated for Best Asian Film at the 2019 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards

“Hello, Love, Goodbye” will screen at Major Cineplex branches at Ratchayothin, Siam Paragon, Megabangna, and Esplanade Ratchadapisek. The film will also screen at Lido Cinema on Nov. 14. Check for screenings here, or at the Major Cineplex website.