Bangkok to Taste Vancouver Bubblegum Pop Act ‘Peach Pit’

BANGKOK — Dressed to the nines in ‘90s garb, like Screech or Ned Flanders made flesh, an up-and-coming Canadian music act will play in Bangkok in March.

Vancouver band Peach Pit will bring what they call “chewed” bubblegum pop songs to Bangkok, organizer Have You Heard announced Tuesday. The quartet will play “Peach Pit,” “Tommy’s Party” and “Drop The Guillotine.” Opening acts are local indie bands Penny Time and Lord Liar Boots.

Along with the concert, vendor stalls and food trucks will pop up at the venue as well.

Tickets are 1,200 baht and available online. The event takes place in the evening of March 3 at About Studio. Doors open at 5pm.

The music venue is a ways north of downtown on Pradit Manutham Road. For those who don’t drive, it’s best to get off at BTS Mo Chit or MRT Chatuchak, then find a van heading to Liab Duan Night Market, then take a motorbike. Or just grab a cab.

Peach Pit consists of Peter Wilton, Chris Vanderkooy, Mikey Pascuzzi and Neil Smith. The band debuted in 2016 with their “Sweet F.A.” EP. The quartet quit jobs as Amazon drivers, brewery staff and a carpenter to go on their first tour after releasing their debut LP in 2017.