R&B Duo Rhye to Return to Bangkok

BANGKOK — The city’s live music renaissance keeps going strong as more international lineups queue to perform in Bangkok.

Following their performance at the 2015 Wonderfruit Festival, R&B duo Rhye will come back to Thailand to play “Open,” “Summer Days,” “The Fall” and more, promoter Have You Heard announced Tuesday morning.

The concert will take place at 7pm of May 23 at Voice Space. The Voice TV event hall is located on Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road.

Advance tickets are 1,800 baht and go on sale online at 10am on Feb. 3. Tickets purchased at the door will be 2,000 baht.

Rhye, based in Los Angeles, was founded by Canadian singer Michael Milosh and Danish instrumentalist Robin Hannibal. The duo’s first singles “The Fall” and “Open” featuring Milosh’s androgynous voice led to wide online praise.