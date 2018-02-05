Raise a Glass to the Best Booze at ‘Bar Awards’ Events

BANGKOK — Find out together which bars have the best booze while drinking booze at a range of events on tap later this month.

Over 20 cocktail and beer bars around Bangkok will be participating in The Bar Awards, with alcohol-soaked events and parties held for five days.

Events will be held at nearly two dozen relevant venues including Rabbit Hole, The Bamboo Bar, Bunker Sathorn, Tep Bar, Teens of Thailand and American-style newcomer The 88 Surawong.

The opening party kicks off Feb. 21 with eight acclaimed international bars from Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur bringing their best drinks to one spot: Rabbit Hole on Soi Sukhumvit 55. The 3,000-baht tickets include four drink coupons for the opening party and 30 coupons for the following Cocktail Carnival.

What is a Cocktail Carnival? Keep reading.

On Feb. 22, cocktails will meet cool tattoos when several inked-up Bangkok bartenders share their stories and pour drinks. Tattoo photography will also be displayed. Spirit of Art, Tattooed Bartenders will take place 7pm on Feb. 22 at Eat Me Restaurant on Soi Phiphat 2.

Two days later, the Cocktail Carnival will feature surfing, live music, food and, of course, drinks. The outdoor party takes place noon to 8pm on Feb. 24 at lifestyle venue Flow House on Soi Sukhumvit 26. Tickets are 250 baht and include surfing, food and drink coupons.

Ultimate Bar Tour will take aspiring barhoppers a journey to four watering holes led by The Bar Awards editor Tron Young. Tickets are 1,500 baht including food and transportation. The tour takes place from 6pm Feb. 24.

The festival will run from Feb. 21 through Feb. 25 at several venues around Bangkok. The full schedule is available online.

The twelve winners of The Bar Awards will be officially announced on Feb. 25 at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit.

The Bar Awards was first launched in 2014 in Singapore. It kicked off in Bangkok in April 2017 with Mikkeller Bangkok being awarded the best beer bar, Teens of Thailand the best cocktail bar and Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan the bartender of the year.