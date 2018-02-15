Go Kolour Krazy at Weekend Music and Art Fest

BANGKOK — Prepare for a weekend of music under the sun at one of the capital’s biggest techno and house music festivals later this month.

February will see Kolour in the Park return to a lakeside venue in northern metro Bangkok. The two-day music festival will host international house DJs on a stage designed to accompany the grassy, outdoor setting.

For its fourth edition, international DJs Pomo and Youngr, Mat.Joe, Atma and the acclaimed Alle Farben will spin the wax alongside local acts including Soi Dogs, Dan Buri and Nakadia.

Away from the stage, find a variety of arts and crafts activities ranging from face painting to DIY prop stations. In addition, there will also be a “foot pool” arena – think pool, but played with one’s feet. Go all in with some wake boarding in the adjacent lake.

There’ll be no shortage of food for party-goers, with more than 20 gourmet stalls on site. There will also be complementary (yes, free!) Thai massage stations for when the dancing – or the foot pool – gets to your feet.

Find plenty of space to lay out picnic blankets on the lawn in front of the 2 stages pumping house and techno music.

The festival opens at 2pm on Feb. 24 and runs through Feb. 25 at Thai Wake Park. A shuttle bus service will be available departing from the Ekkamai Bus Station.

General tickets range from 2,100 baht to 2,300 baht for both days and 1,800 baht for one day. They can be purchased online.