BANGKOK — Friends off to an island retreat or road-trip? Not to fear, Songkran in the capital will be packed with events for everyone – and empty roads to get to them.

From lots of music and parties to feeding frenzies and family fun, the hard part will not be finding something to do, but deciding where to go.

The usual music festivals and club throw-downs will couple with family events for those who don’t dig the crows. Here’s a breakdown of places and activities in Bangkok. Some are single-day events, some go the full distance. Some events will be dry and others will guarantee super-soaked revelry.

April 15: Songkran Festival in English: Explained (The Water Suttas) – Little Bangkok Meditation Center

Gain a deeper understanding of the role water has for Buddhism as a symbol of the mind at the Puja and Dharma Talk. Ordained Buddhist monks will also teach about the history of Songkran – which will all be conducted in English.

A Buddhist monk will instruct attendees on how to commence with the water pouring process. Attendees will also have an opportunity to offer rice alms to monks.

The event will run from 10am till midday. The Little Bangkok Meditation Centre is in Soi Sukhumvit 65, a short walk from BTS Ekkamai. Entry is free.

April 13 – April 15: Loincloth-inspired Songkran – Siam Square One

April’s Songkran, Loin clothes All Over Siam will take place in the heart of the city at Siam Square, with traditional displays and performances.

Attendees can sprinkle water onto a Buddha image near the Hard Rock Cafe. More than 100 assorted stalls will pop up throughout the area.

The event will run 11am through 8pm from April 13 through April 15.

April 13 – April 15: Songkran Dining Celebrations – Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

The Anantara is preparing to serve up a festive feast for the whole family to enjoy.

The hotel will serve seafood and barbecue as well as a Khao Chae Songkran special. There will be a traditional Buddha bathing ceremony, contemporary Thai dance show and, of course, water gun fun.

The buffet will be 1,400 baht per person and 750 baht for children aged 5 to 12.

Food will start being served from 6pm till 10pm at the Riverside Terrace. More information and contact details can be found online.

April 11 – April 15: Songkran 2018 – Golden Axe Throw Club

Practice axe throwing skills with a beer or two in hand. Enjoy a 30 percent discount by walking in soaking wet.

An hour of action will be 350 baht and two to three hours will cost 560 baht.

There will also be side games such as ice block chopping, beer pong, hammerschlagen and water balloon wars.

The venue will open its doors from 11am to 11pm every day (except April 12,it opens at 4pm), April 11 to 15 at Golden Axe Throw Club. Get there by taxi from MRT Lat Phrao.

April 13 – 15: Wetsies Songkran Festival – Beam

Wetsies Songkran Festival will attract hip-hop and house music revellers at Beam club, which will host international spinners supported by Bangkok’s resident DJs for three nights.

Among the artists will be High Klassified, Places + Faces and Yeti Out. The full list and more information can be found online.

April 12 – April 15: Northern-Thai Style Songkran Festival – Pullman Bangkok King Power

Celebrate the water festival Northern Thai Style. The event will include a Thai fabric fashion show featuring actors and actresses from Channel 3 soap opera “Bupphesaniwat.”

There will be a regional cultural show, workshops and local hand-woven textile products, cosmetics and jewelry on sale.

For the hungry, there will be Northern Thai-style food and dessert booths ranging from sai ua (Northern-Thai Style Sausage), to khao soi (Chiang Mai Curry Noodles). Each dish will cost 50 baht.

Doors open at 10:30am to 8pm from Thursday until Sunday at Pullman Bangkok King Power, a short walk from BTS Victory Monument. Entry is free. Further information available online.



APRIL 13 – 15: G-Spot Songkran Dragqueen Festival – Maggie Choo’s

Drag Queen Festival will be sure to turn Maggie Choo’s into a Drag Queen extravaganza.

DeEnormous from Singapore will feature on Friday, Jaja RJay Angeles from the Philippines on Saturday and Thailand’s own Pangina Heals on Sunday.

DJ’s will also be playing at the event, playing a variety of dance music. The line up will include DJ Yui Truluv, Dj Danny Dee and Steven G Knight.

Entry is 500 baht and two drinks are included. Each night will also include games and free shots.

The event starts at 7pm. Maggie Choo’s is reachable via motorcycle taxi or taxi from BTS Surasak. Table reservations and more information can be found online.

April 13 – April 15: Blast Pool Series – DoubleTree by Hilton

Look out for splashes around the city, as many hotspots for pool parties will take place to mark the celebrations.

Among them will be houe and techno event Blast Pool Series, which will run over the course of the three day celebrations. It will host international DJ guests Miguel Bastida and Tommy Vercetti, supported by local DJs Nukier, Adiero, Dan Buri and More.

Tickets start at 400 baht and are available online.

The music will be thumping from 1pm till 8pm at DoubleTree by Hilton, Soi Sukhumvit 26. Get there by foot from BTS Phrom Phong.

April 11 – April 15: Songkran 2018 warm up Party with Renato – Insanity Nightclub

Go insane at Insanity Nightclub, with a special long weekend planned for Songkran. The venue will host the Songkran 2018 warm up Party with Renato on April 11 and Songkran 2018 Get Lit Kick Off Party Bangkok Invaders the day after.

The fun will continue into the weekend with international DJ’s playing every night.

Ticket prices will vary for each event. More information can be found online.

April 13: Songkran 2018 with Furoshus & Q Hypeman from LMFAO

April 14: Songkran 2018 BONKA

April 15: Songkran 2018 Charly T

April 15: S20 Songkran Music Festival – Live Park Rama 9

The biggest water music festival in Southeast Asia is back and the artist lineup is wider than it has ever been.

Expect progressive house music, Drum ’n Bass, trap, and EDM. This year’s big DJ’s are Snake, Krewella, Oliver Heldens and Vintage Culture.

Run to get tickets for April 15, as other days have sold out. The party will start at 5pm at Live Park Rama 9, reachable via taxi or motorcycle from MRT Phra Ram 9. There will also be free shuttle buses to the venue from BTS Ekkamai and Airport Rail Link Ramkhamhaeng. Tickets and further information are available online.