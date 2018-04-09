Get ‘Together’ Again at Indoor EDM Fest

BANGKOK — A two-night indoor dance fest fronted by top EDM talents returns to town next month.

Together Festival returns to Bangkok with anonymous trap and bass music sensation DJ Marshmello and the chiseled Dutch features of DJ Hardwell playing hard-hitting electro house.



Other names in the lineup include Dutch duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, DJ Carnage, Martin Solveig and South Africa’s Goldfish.

Attendees must be 20 and up. Multi-day passes run 2,995 baht and are available online.

The party begins at 3pm and goes late May 4 and May 5 at BITEC Bang Na, which is a 10-minute walk from BTS Bang Na.