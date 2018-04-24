Japanese Violinist to Soothe Bangkok With Brahms

BANGKOK — Classical music lovers will be serenaded to works from German composer Johannes Brahms when a Japanese violinist plays in the capital next month.

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will be welcoming violinist Mayuko Kamio and conductor Michel Tilkin for Mayuko Kamio plays Brahms violin concerto.

Kamio won the Young Concert Artists International Auditions in 2000 and first prize for violin at the 2007 International Tchaikovsky Competition.

She will be performing the “Violin Concerto” composed by Brahms in 1878, a piece dedicated to his friend, violinist Joseph Joachim.

Tilkin will lead Kamio as she performs the “Sibelius” composition by Jean Sibelius. In March, the Belgian conductor became the new music director of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra – Thailand’s longest running professional classical music ensemble.

Tickets will start at 400 baht. Students pay half price. Bangkok Bank can get a discounted ticket for.

The show will start at 8pm on May 30 at the Thailand Cultural Centre, Main Hall. Get there by motorcycle taxi or taxi from MRT Huai Khwang.