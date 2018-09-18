Chinatown Art Space Turns 4 With Photos, Food and Drinks

BANGKOK — Attend a street art exhibition, look through Chinese-themed photography and dance to a fusion of Latin sounds this weekend when an old-town gallery celebrates its fourth anniversary.

Cho Why will turn four with a display of paintings, photos, music, food and drinks across its three floors. Urban artists Souled Out Studios will supply freshly painted street art, while photographer David Terrazas will display his work inspired by the space’s Chinatown environs.

Chomp on Mexican and Spanish food from Broken Eggs restaurant and take a swig – or three – of craft beer and cocktails served throughout the evening.

Leading the musical effort will be DJs Go from 23 Bar & Gallery and Belano Kuti with his mix of Latin and Afro-Caribbean sounds.

The co-disciplinary art space has been hosting regular art exhibitions since 2014.

Cho Why Four Year Anniversary [ Party ] will run from 2pm to 10pm. The venue is located in Chinatown’s Soi Nana, a short walk from MRT Hua Lamphong. Entry is free.