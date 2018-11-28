Craft-Nerd Out With Indie Asian Designers on Bangkok Pier Fair

Say Hi จากดีไซเนอร์ Pinkoi เสาร์​ อาทติย์นี้ มาพบกันดีไซเนอร์ 50 แบรนด์จาก 7 พื้นที่ทั่วเอเชียที่งาน Pinkoi Market in Bangkok งานดีไซน์ทั่วเอเชียมาแล้ว ! ณ. ล้ง 1919 Lhong 1919 💓 อย่าเลื่อนเลยนะ อยากเจอ :) #pinkoi #pinkoibkkmarket #AsiaDesign #งานดีไซน์เอเชีย #งานคราฟท์ โพสต์โดย Pinkoi เมื่อ วันอาทิตย์ที่ 25 พฤศจิกายน 2018

BANGKOK — Crafts made by small designers throughout East Asia will sail into a riverside venue this weekend.

The Pinkoi Market in Bangkok will be held at Lhong 1919 with 50 shops from Taiwan’s Pinkoi, an online marketplace for crafts and clothes by small-scale designers – think the Etsy of East Asia. This weekend’s market is the first time they’ve hosted a brick-and-mortar market in Thailand.

Visitors can attend workshops by Thai and foreign designers to learn how to stitch milk tea keychains and brew kombucha.

Of the 50 stalls of trendy handicrafts, 27 will feature Thai brands, 10 will be Taiwanese, five from Hong Kong, and three each from Japan and China. South Korean and Malaysian designers will also each have a shop.

Pinkoi launched in 2011 and today has virtual shops for small designers throughout Southeast Asia.

The Pinkoi Market in Bangkok will be open 1pm to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday at Lhong 1919. The venue is reachable by river boat via the Wang Lee Pier, or a shuttle boat from Sathorn Pier just outside BTS Saphan Taksin exit No. 2. A motorbike or taxi from BTS Krung Thon Buri’s exit No. 2 or MRT Hua Lamphong will also do the trick.