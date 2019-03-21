‘Yaeji’ Bringing Vaporwave Vibes to Bangkok

BANGKOK — The Raingurl herself will drop mellow house beats at a small Sathorn venue this summer.

Korean-American electronic music artist Yaeji will make her Bangkok debut in July at Glowfish Offices, concert promoter Huh? announced Thursday.

Expect soft vocals laid over house and hip-hop beats when 25-year-old Kathy Yaeji Lee comes to perform a one-night-only engagement. She’s a fixture in the vaporwave scene for bass-heavy, highly remixable tracks such as “Drink I’m Sippin On,” “Raingurl” and “One More.”

Vaporwave is a self-aware visual and musical style with a nostalgia for ‘80s and ‘90s retro tech. It skewers the overly corporate and consumerist culture and has been described as a critique of mainstream EDM music.

In her music video for “Last Breath,” Yaeji parodies a makeup blogger by applying cosmetics while the screen reads ”This product is called depression and it stays on for 24 hours.”

Tickets go on sale March 28 for 990 baht, then go up to 1,200 baht after that. Glowfish Offices are a five-minute walk from BTS Chong Nonsi.