Backstreet Boys to Make Bangkok Swoon in October

BANGKOK — 90s and noughties fans will flock to squeal at five men singing love ballads when the Backstreet Boys croon at their third concert in Thailand this October.

The Backstreet Boys will make their first Southeast Asian stop of their “DNA World Tour” on Oct. 24 at Impact Muang Thong Thani, announced BEC-Tero entertainment company.

Tickets will go on sale on May 11, with prices starting at 3,000 baht. This will be the boy band’s third concert in Thailand. Previously they visited in 2006 for their “Never Gone” tour and in 2015 as part of the “In A World Like This” tour.

The boys – Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrel and AJ McLean – are expected to perform both late-nineties hits such as “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” as well as more mature singles like “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” from their 2018 album.

The Backstreet Boys, active for 26 years since their founding in 1993, are one of the most enduring as well as best-selling boy bands of all time. They have released nine studio albums (on top of a number of live and compilation albums) and were the first act since Led Zepplin to have their first 10 albums all land in the top 10 of the Billboard charts.