Turn Plastic Waste Into Eco-Bricks at the World Oceans Day Fair

BANGKOK — Turn your plastic waste into something creative, rather than something environmentally destructive, this Saturday at the World Oceans Day Fair.

To celebrate World Oceans Day on June 8, Sang Foundation and partners have organised an environmentally friendly and family-friendly day of arts and crafts and educational workshops.

Workshops will range from a panel on ocean creatures conservation by shark-conservation activist Shark Guardian, to a hands-on lesson from educational organisation Eco Beasts on recycling household plastic waste into “eco-bricks” that will be used to build schools. Thailand’s answer to Greta Thunberg, Ralyn “Lilly” Satidtanasarn, student-led eco-activist group Grin Green, and other speakers will also present panels.

The Khlong Toey Music Program will perform at the event, alongside activities for kids such as face painting and fish crafting from recyclable materials.

Attendees are urged to bring along clean and dry plastic waste to the event for recycling into eco-bricks. Old t-shirts are also welcome and will be turned into tote bags.

The World Oceans Day Fair runs on June 8 from 12:00pm at Alliance Française Bangkok. A 100 baht donation will be requested upon entry. Attendees will have a chance to win raffle prizes from the sponsoring hotels and restaurants. Alliance Française is on Witthayu Road, a short walk from MRT Lumphini.

