Shop, Taste, Visit Our Southern Neighbor at ‘Malaysia Fest’

BANGKOK — Glimpse what our southern neighbor has to offer at Bangkok’s first-ever Malaysian festival. Spoiler alert: there’s more than nasi lemak and satay to fulfil your cravings.

Bangkok has seen several iterations of Japanese, Korean and French festivals. Yesterday, “Malaysia Fest 2019” rolled out in front of Central World with more than 160 Malaysian vendors showcasing their cuisine, fashion, beauty, and local products.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will visit and officially launch the event today as part of his trip to attend the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok this weekend.

Highlights of the four-day festival include Malaysian street food cooked by local chefs, including roti canai (roti with curry), char kway teow (Penang stir-fried rice noodles), and teh tarik (milk tea with a spectacular “pulling” performance). Of course, the national dish nasi lemak and always reliable satay skewers await too.

Once you’re filled up, check out Malaysian-made products such as batik textiles or snacks to take home – Malaysia proudly offers its own tom yum kung instant noodles to compete with our beloved local brands.

Package tours to Malaysia and tickets to Malaysian attractions are also being offered at promotional prices. Visitors will have a chance to win free tours, hotel stays, and flights to Malaysia from lucky draws and games on the main stage.

Malaysian manufacturers and Chamber of Commerce representatives will also be in attendance.

“Malaysia Fest 2019” is being held in front of Central World, reachable by a walk along the skywalk from BTS Chit Lom or Siam. The event is open from 11am to 9pm from June 20-23.

