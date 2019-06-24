Test Your ‘Friends’ Knowledge at Trivia Night This Thursday

BANGKOK — Put your knowledge of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross, and Joey to the test, and win prizes while doing it – there’s a Friends trivia night this Thursday.

The Bangkok Hilarious Comedy Club is hosting a “Friends Comedy Game Show” night Thursday at Aesop’s Greek restaurant, giving groups of three to five the chance to duke it out over whether Ross and Rachel were really on a break.

“There will be throwbacks to almost every Friends episode,” Delfin Solomon from the Bangkok Hilarious Comedy Club said by phone Monday. “We wanna see everyone who lived in the 90s and who grew up in the time when Friends was a hit, from 1994 to 2004.”

Prizes include vouchers to Aesop’s, free tickets to Bangkok Hilarious Comedy Club, and bottles of Italian malt and wine. Expat standup comedians will take to the stage once trivia heads work out how many times in total Joey said, “How you doin’?”

Tickets are 300 baht per person or 1,200 baht for a group of five. The trivia night starts at 7:30pm on Thursday at Aesop’s Bangkok, which is reachable by foot or a short motorcycle ride from MRT Lumphini or BTS Sala Daeng.