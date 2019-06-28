Where to Fourth of July in Bangkok 2019

BANGKOK — Whether you want to reminisce about Uncle Sam, or just want to forget Uncle Tuu for one night, there’s an American Independence Day celebration for everyone next week.
Families can head to the annual 4th of July picnic at Bangkok Patana School, or take a less traditional path at an axe-throwing competition. Several bars in the city will offer dedicated events for those seeking indepen-dance. Metalheads can headbang at a Metallica tribute night, while punsters can L-their-FAO at a comedy show.
1. AMCHAM Independence Day Picnic – July 6
Get your fill of classic American fare from big name caterers such as Roadhouse BBQ, Sunrise Tacos and Dairy Queen, while your kids – or just you – let loose with tug-o-war, sack races and egg tossing at the AMCHAM Independence Day Picnic. Of course there will be fireworks!
Enjoy live music and raffle draws for air tickets, hotel stays, and dining vouchers. Keep your eyes peeled for the football match between staff from the US, UK and Australian embassies. All proceeds will go to the AMCHAM Foundation Scholarship Program.
The picnic will be held on July 6 from 1pm to 8pm at Bangkok Patana School in Soi Sukhumvit 105. The venue is reachable by shuttle services running between the school and BTS Bang Na from 12pm to 8.30pm. Tickets are 200 baht online and 300 baht at the door. Children under 12 enter free. The event is organized by the American Chamber of Commerce.
2. 4th of July at Mikkeller Bangkok x MRC – July 6
Being patriotic doesn’t mean limiting your beer options to staples like Bud Light. Head to this Danish microbrewery in Ekkamai and try different American-made draught and canned beers imported from sister breweries in New York City and San Diego.
The brewery’s vast garden will be turned into a backyard BBQ serving ribs to accompany the ale. Freshen up your college-era skills because there’ll be beer pong and cornhole tournaments.
The event will be held on July 6 from 2pm to 1am at Mikkeller Bangkok in Soi Ekkamai 10 Lane 2. The venue is reachable by taxi or motorcycle taxi from BTS Ekkamai. A glass of beer costs from 140 to 410 baht.
3. 4th of July ‘Comedy Cook-out’ – July 4
Guffaw while gnawing on ribs at an all-American comedy night at the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill in Asoke.
Headlining is comedian Stevo Joslin, who has dropped puns all over Asia. Finalists in the continent’s biggest comedy competition, the Mangers International Comedy Festival will also take the stage: Jackson Foshay and Chris Raufeisen – who opened Doug Stanhope’s performance in Bangkok.
The event will be held on July 4 from 6.30pm to 10pm at The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill in Soi Sukhumvit 23. The venue is reachable by a five minute walk from BTS Asoke or MRT Sukhumvit. Tickets including all-you-can-eat American fare are 500 baht online and 700 baht. Tickets for the show only are 300 baht online and 500 baht at the door.
4. SIAM OPEN Axe Throwing Tournament (Canada Day and 4th of July) – 30 July
Unleash your deepest rage and hurl a weapon at a target in Thailand’s first ever axe-throwing tournament. The event is being held to celebrate two North American holidays next week – Canada Day and American Independence Day.
Up to 32 contestants can compete. The prize pool is guaranteed to be worth at least 5,000 baht, but may be higher subject to participation. Cheap beer and even a beer buffet will be available – but don’t throw under the influence!
The event will be held on July 30 from 4pm to 12am at the Golden Axe Throw Club in Soi Lat Phrao-Wanghin 71. The venue is reachable by taxi or motorcycle taxi from MRT Lat Phrao. Tickets to participate in the competition are 500 baht. Spectators watch for free.
5. So F**king What Metallica Tribute – July 4
Get in the thick of American heavy metal subculture at a tribute to the legendary Metallicaeld in a Lat Phrao watering hole. Local metal groups including Overdose, Aden, and Metallikluay will lay waste to the night, while The Walker will offer a calm reprieve with acoustic covers.
The event will be held on July 4 from 7pm till late at Parking Toys in Prasertmanukit Soi 29. The venue is reachable by taxi from MRT Lat Phrao or a drive. Ticket is 300 baht at door with a drink included.