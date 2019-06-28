Where to Fourth of July in Bangkok 2019

1. AMCHAM Independence Day Picnic – July 6

Get your fill of classic American fare from big name caterers such as Roadhouse BBQ, Sunrise Tacos and Dairy Queen, while your kids – or just you – let loose with tug-o-war, sack races and egg tossing at the AMCHAM Independence Day Picnic. Of course there will be fireworks!

Enjoy live music and raffle draws for air tickets, hotel stays, and dining vouchers. Keep your eyes peeled for the football match between staff from the US, UK and Australian embassies. All proceeds will go to the AMCHAM Foundation Scholarship Program.

The picnic will be held on July 6 from 1pm to 8pm at Bangkok Patana School in Soi Sukhumvit 105. The venue is reachable by shuttle services running between the school and BTS Bang Na from 12pm to 8.30pm. Tickets are 200 baht online and 300 baht at the door. Children under 12 enter free. The event is organized by the American Chamber of Commerce.