BANGKOK — Celebrate French National Day, or Bastille Day, à la mode with French gastronomy, wine, art, and even beats from French DJs at bars and restaurants around Bangkok this weekend.
1. La Fête Nationale: French National Day Party! – July 13
Unleash your moves – Alliance Française is hosting a dance party to celebrate the liberation of Bastille Prison.
Dress up in bleu, blanc, and rouge and get ready to fall into the rhythm with jazz band V Orleans. Don’t worry if you’re not confident in your jig, because Bangkok Swing will run a swing workshop. DJ Kridelka will end the night with tech house beats.
The event will be held on July 13 from 7pm to 11pm at Alliance Française Bangkok on Witthayu Road. The venue is reachable by a short walk from MRT Lumpini. Admission is free.
2. Vive la France! Bastille Day Buffet – July 14
Pamper your taste buds at a special edition of Red Oven’s weekly Sunday brunch.
Aside from regular offerings such as Alaskan king crabs and seared foie gras, the hotel buffet will feature Parisian favorites such as freshly baked baguettes, ratatouille, and Gruyere cheese. Dine in style with a view overlooking Lumpini Park, while electro beats stir your appetite into action.
The buffet will be held on July 14 from 12pm to 3.30pm at Red Oven, SO Sofitel Bangkok on North Sathorn Road. The restaurant is reachable by a short walk from MRT Lumphini. The buffet costs 1,900 baht per person excluding taxes and service charge. Free-flowing alcohol costs an additional 1,100 baht.
3. Bordeaux and Burgundy Wine Dinner – July 14
Taste wine from Bordeaux and Burgundy, paired with classic French cuisine at Brasserie 9. Each dish in the five-course dinner will be accompanied by a matching glass of wine curated by Chef Ekapan Buranakul, who has experience cooking at Michelin-starred restaurants. A preview: the buttery flavor of poached foie gras au torchon will be complemented by the sweet and fruity Alsace Willm Gewurztraminer “Reserve” 2016.
The dinner will be held on July 14 from 6pm to 10.30pm at Brasserie 9 in Sathorn Soi 6. The restaurant is reachable by a short walk from BTS Chong Nonsi. The five-course wine pairing costs 2,900 baht per person. If you are a French passport holder or a member of the FTCC, you’ll get 15 percent off the menu.
4. Cocotte’s French Week – July 14 – July 21
Savor traditional French cuisine prepared with ingredients sourced from local organic producers and European purveyors at Cocotte Farm Roast & Winery.
For the whole week, the Phrom Phong restaurant will serve regional French dishes like Tourin garlic soup with roasted escargots and truffle liver mousse. Pair with wine and cocktails like the mellow Parisian Spritz (gin, grapefruit, pomelo, and sparkling Perrier). Boasting an open kitchen and in-house deli abundantly stocked with fromage and cold cuts, it’s certainly a homestyle dining experience.
The menu will be served between July 14-21 from 11am to 10.30pm at Cocotte Farm Roast & Winery in Sukhumvit Soi 39. The venue is reachable by a short walk from BTS Phrom Phong.
5. Pétanque Tournament – July 14
Not a fan of fancy dining? Head to Blue Parrot, a tropical hideaway in bustling Sathorn, and compete in a pétanque tournament, a classic ball-throwing sport originally from Provence. Prizes include a 2,000 baht voucher and a bottle of Le Petit Cochonnet rosé. The night will feature free-flowing skewers and a selection of rosé, while desserts like galettes and crêpes await.
The event will be held on July 14 from 11.30am to 11pm at Blue Parrot Bangkok in Sathorn Soi 10. The venue is reachable by a short walk from BTS Chong Nonsi. Tickets to participate in the competition are 800 baht per two-person team, which includes the skewers buffet.
6. French Touch – July 14
Dance to 90s French house at a cosy watering hole in Nana, where Alex Fischer and Fred Canel will spin European disco beats. Oskar Bistro is not an all-out bar, but partygoers can still expect a lineup of cocktails and wine. For anyone hungry, the restaurant will serve French and Mediterranean fare from Chef Julien Lavigne.
The event will be held on July 14 from 7pm to 12am at Oskar Bistro Bangkok in Sukhumvit Soi 11. The venue is reachable by a short walk from BTS Nana. A cocktail costs from 210 to 390 baht.
7. Bruno Tanquerel’s B-Day and Art Exhibit – 14 July
Celebrate the 14 juillet and the birthday of Bangkok-based French artist Bruno Tanquerel all in one go at Smalls.
On show is his “The Presidents” exhibition, which features portraits of French presidents printed onto the blue, red, and white colors of the French national flag. Free wine and snacks will be provided.
The exhibition will be held on July 14 from 7pm to 8pm at Smalls in Suan Phlu Soi 1. The venue is reachable by taxi or motorcycle taxi from BTS Chong Nonsi. Admission is free.