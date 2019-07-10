1. La Fête Nationale: French National Day Party! – July 13

Unleash your moves – Alliance Française is hosting a dance party to celebrate the liberation of Bastille Prison.

Dress up in bleu, blanc, and rouge and get ready to fall into the rhythm with jazz band V Orleans. Don’t worry if you’re not confident in your jig, because Bangkok Swing will run a swing workshop. DJ Kridelka will end the night with tech house beats.

The event will be held on July 13 from 7pm to 11pm at Alliance Française Bangkok on Witthayu Road. The venue is reachable by a short walk from MRT Lumpini. Admission is free.