BANGKOK — A biopic about the father of modern fantasy will hit the silver screen this August exclusively at Bangkok Screening Room, tracing the younger years of the man who wrote “The Lord of the Rings.”

“Tolkien”, directed by Dome Karukoski, follows the early years of legendary writer J. R. R. Tolkien, capturing memories from his childhood in an orphanage, friendship with fellow artists in the Inklings (including C. S. Lewis, the author of “The Chronicles of Narnia”), romantic love, and shellshock from the First World War – all framed as inspiration for Middle Earth.

Although the film has been disowned by Tolkien Estate (the copyright holder of the author’s works), cinephiles should still appreciate the portrayal of Tolkien’s literary journey by Nicholas Hoult, who played Cyclops in the “X-Man” series and starred in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and “Equals.”

Sarinya Manamuti, co-founder of the Bangkok Screening Room, said she acquired the sole right to screen the film in Thailand. Though the film will eventually be streamable online, she wanted to provide an alternative for audiences to fully indulge in the cinematic experience.

“The production has been nicely done,” Sarinya said. “While it doesn’t really touch upon the fantasy films, it’s still interesting to see how the man came up with his ideas for the Middle Earth saga.”

“Tolkien” will run from August 17-18 and August 24-25 at Bangkok Screening Room in Soi Sala Daeng 1. Screenings will include Thai subtitles. Tickets can be obtained online for 300 baht each for adults and 250 baht each for students. The venue is reachable by a walk from BTS Sala Daeng exit No. 4 or MRT Lumphini exit No. 2.