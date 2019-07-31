Julie Byrne to ‘Follow Her Voice’ in Bangkok This August

BANGKOK — American singer-songwriter Julie Byrne is returning to Bangkok with her signature guitar plucking this August.

In her second gig in Bangkok, Julie Byrne will perform on August 16 at the reborn cultural hub Lido Connect in Siam Square. Concertgoers can choose to be seated on either a bean bag (1,500 baht) or regular chair (1,300 baht) while chilling out to her dreamy synths.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmelon.

Julie Byrne is known to indie listeners for her folk album “Not Even Happiness,” released in 2017, and her debut album “Rooms With Walls and Windows,” released in 2014. The New York artist and part-time park ranger has progressively built up an audience through her nomadic performances around the US. Pitchfork named “Not Even Happiness” one of the 50 best albums of 2017.



