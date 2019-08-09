Eh?! Otakus to Convene at ‘Nippon Haku’ Fair at Siam Paragon

BANGKOK — Kyaaaa! Japanophiles take note, free concerts and Nippon goods will abound at Nippon Haku Bangkok 2019 fair from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Siam Paragon.

World Order (you’ve seen their YouTube videos of their robotic, synchronized dancing) will be performing on Sept. 1 at 6:30pm, immediately before Thailand’s own franchise of AKB48, BNK48 at 7:30pm. Go on, chant for Cherprang like there’s no tomorrow!

Thai artist Zom Marie, along with ex-BNK48 Jan Chan, will also be singing on Aug. 31 from 4pm onwards.

Shamisen artist Niya will also be taking the stage on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, although the times for his concert have not been finalized.

Booths will be selling Japanese food, and fan goods including a booth dedicated to lightsticks for cheering on your favorite idol. Peruse booths of Japanese crafts, tech, and even an exhibition by artist Akihiro Nishino.

Want to take your Nippon love to the next step? There’s also education and job fair booths, for those who just know that moving Tokyo will give them a fresh start.

Nippon Haku Bangkok 2019, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, will be open from 11am to 8pm, on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon mall, right next to BTS Siam. Admission is free.

Shamisen artist Niya.