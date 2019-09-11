Free Nordic Film Fest to Screen at End of Sept. in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Eight films curated for Thai audiences from four Scandinavian countries will screen for free at the end of September in EmQuartier mall.

Films from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden will screen free for the public at EmQuartier from Sept. 27 to 29.

At a press conference about the film festival on Tuesday at the Finnish ambassador’s residence, ambassadors from all four countries said that they hope the takeaway from the films will be Nordic cultural values, especially eco-consciousness. All of the screenings will be preceded by a five-minute Norwegian film, “A Future You Don’t Want,” set in the not-so-far future.

Opening the festival on Sept. 27 is Finnish comedic documentary “My Stuff” (2013), about a man who places all his possessions in storage and only allows himself to take one item back a day – an experiment in anti-consumerism.

“‘My Stuff’ is very topical,” Finnish ambassador Satu Suikkari-Kleven said. “I’m not sure if anyone could have thought about this topic ten years ago – of the negative sides of consuming too much, and how good it would be for all of us to live with less, to be kind to the environment and find happiness from non-material things.”

Third-culture kids will relate to “What Will People Say” (2017), about Nisha, a Pakistani 16-year-old living in Norway. Her migrant parents send her back to the motherland after she’s caught with her Norwegian boyfriend.

“As our society becomes increasingly multicultural, the film is relevant because we see the challenges [migrants] are meeting in Norwegian society,” Norwegian ambassador Kjersti Rodsmoen said.

Children may enjoy “Monky” (2017), a Swedish film about a boy named Frank and his friendship with a gibbon he meets in Thailand. Part of the movie was filmed in Phuket in 2016, but adding the CGI monkey took an entire year of production, said co-producer Tom Pestonji.

Kids may also enjoy Norwegian film “The Liverpool Goalie” (2010), a comedy about awkward preteen Jo who has to deal with his bad football skills, bullies, and a crush. Another alternative is “I Am William” (2017), a Danish comedy where young William has to save his eccentric Uncle Nils from the local gangster.

Those in the mood for something deep and heartfelt can check out “Becoming Astrid” (2018) a biopic of Astrid Lindgred’s girlhood and single motherhood – and what inspired her to become the author of Pippi Longstocking, among other children’s books.

Craving Nordic noir? “Darling” (2017) is a Danish film about a ballerina’s career-ending injury and the ensuing denial, jealousy, and mental unravel. Meanwhile in the Finnish “One Last Deal” (2019), Olavi, a 72-year-old art dealer, tries to strike a deal for an Ilya Repin painting, while repairing his relationship with his family.

All films will be screened with English subtitles. Tickets can be reserved half an hour before each screening. Here’s the full schedule below.

Friday Sept. 27:

“My Stuff” at 6pm. Duration: 83 minutes

“Darling” at 8pm. Duration: 102 minutes

Saturday Sept. 28:

“I Am William” at 3pm. Duration: 86 minutes

“Monky” at 5pm. Duration: 90 minutes

“What Will People Say” at 7:30pm. Duration: 106 minutes

Sunday Sept. 29:

“The Liverpool Goalie” at 3pm. Duration: 90 minutes

“One Last Deal” at 5pm. Duration: 95 minutes

“Becoming Astrid” at 7:30pm. Duration: 100 minutes