‘Bring Me the Horizon’ to Sing their ‘Mantra’ in Bangkok This Nov.

BANGKOK — British rock band Bring Me the Horizon are coming to tear up their guitars in Bangkok this Nov.

After lead vocalist Oliver Sykes accidentally leaked details of the gig on his Instagram a few days earlier, The Very Company officially announced Thursday that the band will perform at Show DC Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets start at 2,500 baht and will be available online from Oct. 3.

For the second time in the capital, following a visit in 2014, the British metalcore group will strum a string of acclaimed tracks, including their latest release “Amo” (2019), and “That’s the Spirit” (2015).

The quintet, which consists of Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Matt Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish, was founded in 2004. They debuted their first album “Count Your Blessings” two years later in 2006. Though their debut was met with contempt from critics, their second album “Sucide Season,” released in 2008, shifted to an eclectic style that appealed to listeners.

Rising to fame from a MySpace blog, the band’s fifth album “That’s the Spirit,” released in 2015, led Bring Me the Horizon to become a household name among rock fans. One of their hits, “Mantra,” was nominated for Best Rock Song at the 2019 Grammy Awards.