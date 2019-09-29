‘OneRepublic’ Will Be ‘Counting Stars’ in Bangkok This Oct.

BANGKOK — American pop-rock band OneRepublic is coming to lead this year’s Spotify on Stage in Oct.

One Republic’s second time in the capital is part of a gig hosted by music streaming service Spotify at BITEC Bangna on Oct. 16. Tickets are on sale online for 1,400 baht. A free Spotify account is required to buy tickets.

Best known for their hits like “Counting Stars,” “Secrets,” and “Apologize,” the sextet, founded in 2002, consists of vocalist Ryan Tedder (who has written songs for other artists such as Adele and Maroon 5), guitarists Zack Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher, and keyboardist Brian Willett.

OneRepublic rose to fame from a MySpace blog. Their 2007 debut album “Dreaming Out Loud,” soared to the top ten in charts across several countries. The single “Apologize” was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2009. Their latest album, “Human,” is expected to be released this November.

The concert will be joined by Thai rapper F.Hero and K-pop boy band Stray Kids.

F.Hero Ft. P-Hot, YOUNGOHM, FYMME – “เสือสิ้นลาย” (Stripeless Tiger)

Stray Kids – “My Pace”