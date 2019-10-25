5-Hour Boat Party to Sail Down the Chao Phraya this Nov.

BANGKOK — Fill both your glass of mojito and good karma points at the same time at a 5-hour river cruise party for a good cause.

Set to drift down the Chao Phraya River once again on Nov. 23, the sixth edition of the Karma Kruise will light up the river with dazzling arrays of neon and heavy-hitting packs of house and techno music for a sunset sail.

The night will begin with a warm-up party at Baan Rim Naam in Talad Noi at 2pm, and the boat will shove off at 6:50pm. Food and drinks will be served onboard until midnight. That means, five hours of party on land, five on the water.

International DJs will lead the deck, including Cleveland from Luxembourg, Jennifer Loveless from Australia, and Teodora Van Context from Serbia. Thailand’s own talents like DJ Krit Morton and Sunju Hargun will also hit the stage with their dance beats.

But don’t worry, sane people – the organizer insists the 10-hour party marathon won’t end up as an endless playlist of EDMs.

“We carefully curate our lineups, selecting artists that may be unfamiliar to the audience but who are well-respected within the industry,” representative Luke James said. “Certainly there will be house and techno, but expect a lot of other styles to shine through as well.”

Tickets are on sale now for 1,200 baht via Ticketmelon. Attendees must be 20 and up.

Profits made will go to support various NGOs across the country. Recently, the organizer donated to the Duong Prateep Music Program, where funds will be used for music programs for underprivileged children.

Want to dance on a solid ground instead? The onshore version of the 10-hour party will be held this Saturday at About Studio on Pradit Manutham Road. Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

The party boat is organized by Karma Klique, a group of six friends with six different nationalities who wants to set the nightlife scene on the course to do some good. They made their first voyage in 2016, which saw some 170 partygoers, before expanding to 500 for this year’s edition.

Correction: This article’s headline has been amended to reflect that not all 10 hours of the party will be on the boat.