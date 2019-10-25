2019 Halloween: Here’s Something for Everyone to Do in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Here’s our picks for what to do this Halloween in the city, whether you’re raving to dance in costume to EDM, wanting to Instagram spooky food, roleplay in a bougie murder mystery, need somewhere to bring the kids, or even if you don’t have a costume yet.

For People Who Don’t Have a Costume Yet

This year, don’t be like every other thot who rips up an old tank top, smears their lipstick and eyeliner, and calls themselves a sexy zombie. Please.

One creative, sustainable way to craft a costume is to swap for one at the Swap ‘Til You Drop Halloween costume swap. Bring pre-loved clothes in good condition and swap them for something that looks like Cersei’s gown that someone wore last year for a few hours. Leftover clothes will be donated.

The swap will be at Aesop’s Bangkok restaurant on Oct. 30 starting at 6pm. The 400 baht entry fee includes finger food, free-flow sangria, and as much swapping as you want.

Read: Bangkok Clothing Swap Makes Fashion Sustainable

For Food Instagrammers

Want a well-lit place where you can take photos of Halloween-themed food from the view of the 35th floor? Medinii Italian restaurant at The Continent in is serving a menu of free flow spooky cocktails, and two spooky food items: a spider web pizza and a beetroot soup for a net price of 1,176 baht per head.

Head up to the 38th and 39th floors’ Axis & Spin and Bangkok Heightz bars for a dress-up Halloween party. Best three costumes win dining vouchers. Entrance, which includes free-flow drinks and a choice between a “spooky” spaghetti and wagyu burger, are also 1,176 baht.

On Silom Road, Mustmeat.Bkk steakhouse will give a free blood-colored cocktail to each customer and steak tartare to each table on Halloween Day. Book in advance!

For the Bougie Roleplayer

Newly-opened Langsuan Road jazz club Crimson Room will hold an interactive murder mystery game set in the Roaring Twenties.

“All are welcome but we encourage something to fit the Roaring Twenties theme – be it flapper, industry baron, jazz musician, mobster, silver-screen starlet, private dick, femme fatale, bootlegger, artist, dandy or similar,” the event page stipulates.

The mysterious fun will take place starting 8pm on Oct. 31. The winner will get a voucher to Michelin-starred Canvas restaurant.

For Party People

A party boat by Bangkok Island will be sailing with a crew of sexy pirates for a night of rock, disco, and electro down the Chao Phraya this halloween. The Dead Pirates Special Halloween Cruise will ship off 9pm at Asiatique before docking at Sathorn pier around 1am. Dress up to get one free drink.

“There might be some naughty gay pirates’ we’re well known with the gay community,” Yuval Schwok, of the Overstay fame, said. “It’s not a dinner cruise.”

Kolour in the Park’s outdoor party will be on Saturday Nov. 2 at Escape Bangkok at Emquartier. Get your face and body painted while dancing to techno, and come in costume to try and win the costume contest. Tickets are 750 baht, but 950 baht at the door.

Char Rooftop Bar’s Halloween Jungle party starts at 5pm on Oct. 31. Come dressed as a scary jungle animal for a chance to win the best costume and score some food vouchers. Cocktails are at least 300 baht.

For Dia de los Muertos Lovers

Tropical party meets celebration of death in a couple of Dia de Los Muertos parties happening in the city.

The Revolucion Cocktail Dia de Muertos party runs three nights starting 7pm from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, and extends to La Lupita Mexican restaurant in the floor above as well. Come dressed in your best Puebla / Chiang Mai embroidery dress with flowers in your hair. A make-up artist will draw a skull on your face if you don’t know how to.

A more loosely-themed Latino Halloween Party at Mojjo Rooftop Bar will start at 7pm on Oct. 31. A range of mexican food is available, and 500 baht gets you free-flow drinks for two hours.

For the Kids

Bring the kids for a day of wholesome fun at The Commons’ Wild Spooky Rumpus on Sunday Oct. 27 from 11am to 6pm. There’s a whole host of free and paid activities, such as trick or treating (three rounds at 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm) and face painting (also free).

Crafty little witches and wizards will enjoy making slime, pottery, masks, trick-or-treat baskets, and so on. Paid activities cost from 100 baht to 400 baht per child. Entry is free.

K-Village’s 2018 Halloween party.

K-Village has a similar family-friendly spooky evening planned on Halloween Day, but with a costume contest for kids, adults – and pets! Register for your category here.

Activities include a haunted house filled with ghosts from around the world, including mummies and Chinese ghosts, the organizer said, face painting, glitter tattoos, pumpkin tossing, and so on. Each activity costs about 60 baht, and a set of 5 tickets is 250 baht. Admission is free.

For the Chill Bangkokian

For the Bangkokian who unabashedly loves malls, the 101 Halloween Concert might be the best choice. From 6pm to 10pm for three days from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, listen to artists like Pu Anchalee, Image Suthita, Singto Numchok, Scrubb, and Billy Ogan on the third-floor open air garden at 101 True Digital Park mall, reachable from BTS Punnawithi. See the full lineup here.

Under the theme “Songs Never Die,” the artists will be singing their own songs as well as covering some all-time favorites by dead artists. For example, ex-BNK48 Janchan will sing “You Are Not Alone” by Michael Jackson.

To get tickets, spend 1,000 baht at any shop in the mall starting today and trade them for a ticket at the information counter on the second floor. Receipts from Tops supermarket and 7-Eleven don’t count. Tickets for the first day are going fast.

Need more booze? Expat haunt Hemingway’s is holding a Halloween party starting 7pm on Oct. 31. Get a free drink if you arrive in costume, then stagger home from BTS Nana.

For Horror Flick Enthusiasts

Bangkok Screening Room is showing some classic horror films for those hankering for some shivering: surgery horror Eyes Without a Face (1960) is showing 9:30pm Saturday and 3:45pm Sunday. “Mandy” (2018) is playing on 4:15pm Oct. 29, 8:30pm on Oct. 30, 4:15pm on Nov. 1, 1pm on Nov. 2, and 8:30pm on Nov. 3.

Relive the famous shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “Psycho,” which will screen 8:30pm Oct. 29, 6:15pm Oct 30, 8:30pm on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, and 6:15pm on Nov. 3.