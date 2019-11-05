Binge on 250-Brand Booze Bazaar in the Bangkok Breeze

BANGKOK — Merrily mull over 250 varieties of beers while airing yourself with the rare cool breeze at an outdoor beer festival this Friday.

This year’s “Thailand Brew Fest” will feature a long list of local and international beer and cider brands from 19 countries.

The list will include almost every type of beer from the niche Ballast Point, Oskar Blues, and Köstritzer, to domestic craft brewer Full Moon, and even mass brands like Leo and Tsingtao.

Some, like the smooth and fruity Coronado 23rd Anniversary Double IPA, will make their first appearance to Thai drinkers at the festival.

To wash down that malty bitterness, there will be food stalls with barbecues, tacos, grilled wursts, and even yum Thai spicy salads. For serious beer sommeliers, take your tap servings to the next level with nitro-style draft beer dispensers which will be on sale at the festival.

Local synth-pop icon Polycat, alternative pop band Playground, and breakup song purveyor Portrait will fill the night with some good music.

Tickets are available online via Ticketmelon from 499 baht (with one drink) for one-day entry and 799 baht (with three drinks) for two-day entry.

“Thailand Brew Fest” will be held from Nov. 8 to 9 at The Link Asoke-Makkasan on Phetchaburi Road. The venue is reachable from MRT Phetchaburi or ARL Makkasan.