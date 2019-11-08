Brian Hyland, Peggy March To Seal Bangkok With a Kiss This Dec.

BANGKOK — American legendary teen idols Brian Hyland and Peggy March will swing the capital with their sixties bubblegum pop this Dec.

The duo will take the stage together for the first time in Bangkok on Dec. 21 at Thailand Cultural Center.

Born in 1943, Brian Hyland was a musical prodigy whose comical hit “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini” soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 1962 – when he was only at the age of 16. Two years later, his ballard “Sealed with a Kiss” reached the third rank on both the American and UK Singles Charts. His songs are still heard occasionally by young listeners in movies and TV shows nowadays.

Joining him in tune will be Peggy March, who is best known for her single “I Will Follow Him,” released in 1963. Although critics often remembered her as a one-hit wonder, her stardom continued to shine outside the US throughout the 1970s with German songs like “Mit 17 hat man noch Träume” and “Romeo und Julia.”

Tickets are on sale now starting from 800 to 2,500 baht via ThaiTicketMajor.